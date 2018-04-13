Hindi Medium China collections: Irrfan Khan's power act earns Rs 170 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented actor Irrfan Khan is known for his power-packed performances and 'Hindi Medium' happens to be yet another feather in his coveted cap. The film not only swept the fans in India with its rich content but has also continued its victory run in China.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film in China. Check it out:

#HindiMedium bows with an IMPRESSIVE $ 26 million in an *extended* Week 1 in CHINA...

Mon $ 1.30 mn

Tue $ 1.23 mn

Wed $ 1.16 mn

Thu $ 1.09 mn

Total: $ 26.20 million [₹ 170.91 cr]

Note: The film opened on Wed [4 April 2018], hence the data is of the *extended* Week 1 [9 days]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2018

The film by Saket Choudhary was high on performance and got accolades for being a content-rich venture as well. The script was written by Zeenat Lakhani. After Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', it's time now for Irrfan Khan' 'Hindi Medium' to create a similar impact in China. The film has recently released in the neighbouring country and is receiving a massive response at the Box Office so far.

'Hindi Medium' marked the big screen debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan. The film turned out to be a money spinner in the country and now that it has released in China, the impact is the same. Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal played supporting roles in the movie.

It hit the screens on May 19, 2017. Irrfan got nominated for the Best Director for Saket Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Irrfan Khan, Best Actress for Saba Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Deepak Dobriyal at the Filmfare Awards. It won two main awards including Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan.