Hindi Medium is a SUPERHIT! Check out latest collections

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse performer Irrfan Khan and Pakistani import Saba Qamar's debut role in 'Hindi Medium' has been fetching a good deal at the box office—all thanks to a positive word of mouth publicity. The film has hit the right chord with the viewers and the makers even celebrated the success of the project some time back.

'Hindi Medium' brings out the constant fight between Hindi and English languages prevalent in our day-to-day working and how it affects the society at large. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#HindiMedium

Week 1: ₹ 25.21 cr

Week 2: ₹ 20.88 cr

Week 3: ₹ 12.57 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.35 cr

Total: ₹ 65.01 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2017

The movie delves with the reel class battle existing in our society. 'Hindi Medium' is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film was released on May 19, 2017.

It also stars Deepak Dobriyal playing a pivotal part in the project.