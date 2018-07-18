हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Housefull 4

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol starrer release date out

The franchise began with Housefull on Apil 30, 2010 and had Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and Arjun Rampal on board.

Pic courtesy: @SimplySajidK

Mumbai: The fourth instalment of comedy franchise Housefull has gone on floors. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who were a part of the first three instalments are joined by Bobby Deol in the latest edition. Housefull 4 also has Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and John Abraham on board. 

Sajid, the director of the film, took to Twitter to share a photograph with Bobby and his wife Tanya, Riteish and Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the film.

He tweeted: "chilling...in summer...after a hard day's shoot.. #SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd #tanyadeol @thedeol #Housefull4 see u diwali 2019 (sic)."

The rib-tickler is scheduled for release on Diwali 2019.

Housefull 4 will mark Sajid Khan's return to the Housefull family. He was replaced by Sajid-Farhad in the third edition. The film will also mark Bobby Deol's first association with the Housefull gang.

Apart from Akshay and Riteish, Boman Irani and Chunkey Pandey too have been a part of all the three instalments. They will be back in the latest edition too.

Housefull 2 with Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan as the female leads hit theatres on 6 April 2012 while the third instalment released on 3 June 2016. Jacqueline was joined by Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon in the third instalment as the female leads.

Here's looking forward to the fourth part of the series.

