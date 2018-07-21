हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Housefull 4 team wraps up London schedule, to head to Rajasthan next

'Housefull 4' has been grabbing attention ever since it was announced that producer Sajid Nadiadwala once again hired Sajid Khan to direct the fourth installment. The film will be released during Diwali and is based on the theme of reincarnation. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@NGEMovies

New Delhi: 'Housefull 4' has been grabbing attention ever since it was announced that producer Sajid Nadiadwala once again hired Sajid Khan to direct the fourth installment. The film will be released during Diwali and is based on the theme of reincarnation. 

The film, which had gone on the floors only recently, has wrapped up the London schedule. The makers announced the news on the social media tweeting, "And it's a wrap for the 1st schedule of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull4 #LondonDiaries @akshaykumar | @thedeol | @Riteishd | @kritisanon | @hegdepooja | @kriti_official | @SimplySajidK | @WardaNadiadwala | @foxstarhindi." 

As per a report, the shooting of the fourth instalment of the hit series took place in actual places across London, including the House of Lords and Kensington Palace. The team is all set to fly to Rajasthan for the next schedule. 

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who were a part of the first three instalments have been joined by Bobby Deol in the latest edition. 'Housefull 4' also has Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and John Abraham on board. Interestingly, Akshay and Bobby have together worked in a series of projects like, ''Ajnabee', 'Dosti: Friends Forever', 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo' and 'Thank You'. 

'Housefull 4' will mark Sajid Khan's return to the Housefull family. He was replaced by Sajid-Farhad in the third edition. The film will also mark Bobby's first association with the 'Housefull' gang.

Celebrity choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently shot a 'super hit' song with Akshay, Bobby and Riteish for the film. The franchise began with Housefull on Apil 30, 2010 and had Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and Arjun Rampal on board.

Apart from Akshay and Riteish, Boman Irani and Chunkey Pandey too have been a part of all the three instalments. They will be back in the latest edition too.

