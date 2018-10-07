Housefull 4 team wraps up shooting schedule in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The makers of 'Housefull 4' have wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of the film.

The team had begun shooting for the movie in the northern Indian state in September. The comedy franchise was extensively shot in Rajasthan, including the Jaisalmer Palace and Ranthambore forest.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the wrap-up besides sharing a group picture of the cast and crew, including actor Akshay Kumar and director Sajid Khan, among others.

It was sometime back that rumours did the rounds that the film will have an interesting connection with SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali'. It was learned that the makers and the team will shoot a periodic sequence with the entire cast in the city Jaisalmer. The film will feature a series of funny war scenes which will reportedly be a parody of the magnum opus 'Baahubali'.

The shooting of the film had commenced on July 9, this year. 'Housefull 4' stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Sharad Kelkar.

The fourth installment of hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' is based on the theme of reincarnation. According to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Housefull 4' will be the highest budgeted Indian comedy film.

It is slated to release on Diwali 2019.