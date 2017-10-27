Housefull gang will be back with film on reincarnation

Mumbai: Sajid Khan will be back with the fourth instalment of super-hit franchise Housefull in 2019. The filmmaker, who had directed the first two instalments, has teamed up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala to spin Housefull magic once again.

Khan was not a part of Housefull 3 which was directed by Sajid-Farhad. And it is apparent that Khan and Nadiadwala have reconciled after fallout.

Talking about his friendship with Nadiadwala, Sajid during an interview in 2015 said, “One regret in life is that I shouldn’t have fought with my best friend Sajid Nadiadwala. I think he also regrets it. Nadiadwala and I are like soul brothers. He has also seen poverty the way I have. He is a very nice guy.”

“We had been friends for 17 years, but for last two years we weren’t friends. Now we are back. We both said, in a friendship of 17 years, enmity of two years is allowed. Even we knew that we had to come together,” a PTI report quoted Khan as saying.

And it is good to see old friends together again!

The official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) announced the film on October 27.

However, the makers haven’t revealed the star cast. But it wouldn’t be difficult to take a guess.

Housefull (2010) featured Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey and Malaika Arora Khan.

While the second instalment released in 2012 had Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zarine Khan, Shreyas Talpade, John Abraham, Shazahn Padamsee, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty on board besides Akshay and Ritesh.

Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri joined Akshay, Ritesh and Jacqueline in the third edition of the comedy film which hit the silverscreen in 2016.

And now that Sajid & Sajid have decided to team up once again, we can certainly expect them to deliver a film that will tickle our funny bone.