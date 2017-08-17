Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif to work together in Vikas Bahl's next?

New Delhi: There's good news in store for all the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif fans. The duo might be seen together working in yet another film after 'Bang Bang' which will be based on the Math Wizard, Anand Kumar's life.

A few days ago, Anand Kumar shared pictures of himself at Hrithik's residence which confirmed that Hrithik will star in his biopic.

Now that he has met Katrina and shared pictures with her on Facebook, it can be inferred that the actress will be joining Hrithik in the film. The yet-to-be-titled flick will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Here is the Facebook post by Anand Kumar:

This will be the third time that Hrithik and Katrina might be seen together on-screen. We surely can't wait for more details about the biopic!

