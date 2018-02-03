Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer’s release date out

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films’ has announced the release date of their upcoming untitled thriller starring Hirthik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together for the first time. The actioner, which also stars Vaani Kapoor will hit the silverscreen next year.

The official Twitter handle of the reputed production house posted: “YRF’s #HrithikVsTiger action extravaganza set to release on October 2, 2019! @iHrithik | @iTIGERSHROFF | @Vaaniofficial | #SiddharthAnand (sic).”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) 2019.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will see Hrithik playing the role of Tiger’s mentor. The flick is expected to go on floors in August this year and will be wrapped up by February end in 2019.

Adarsh tweeted: “#BreakingNews: Yash Raj’s Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff - Vaani Kapoor starrer [not titled yet] to release on Wednesday, 2 Oct 2019 [Gandhi Jayanti]... Directed by Siddharth Anand... Produced by Aditya Chopra... It will be a 5-day extended weekend (sic).”

“More on Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff - Vaani Kapoor starrer: Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in this thriller... Filming to begin in Aug 2018... Shooting will conclude by Feb-end 2019 (sic).”

#BreakingNews: Yash Raj’s Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff - Vaani Kapoor starrer [not titled yet] to release on Wednesday, 2 Oct 2019 [Gandhi Jayanti]... Directed by Siddharth Anand... Produced by Aditya Chopra... It will be a 5-day extended weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 2 February 2018

More on Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff - Vaani Kapoor starrer: Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in this thriller... Filming to begin in Aug 2018... Shooting will conclude by Feb-end 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 2 February 2018

Expressing his excitement about working with Hrithik, his idol, Tiger while addressing reports during an awards event last year said, “I am most excited about working with him (Hrithik). I am so thankful that I got such an offer so early in my life. He is my idol. Whatever I am today it is because of what I saw of him while growing up.”

“I will have to prepare a lot. He (Hrithik) is a very hard-working actor. So if he gives 100 per cent, I will have to give my 200-300 per cent to match up to him. But I know I would never be able to match up to him,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)