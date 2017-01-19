Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's 'automatic chemistry' will surprise you—Watch 'Kaabil' making video!

New Delhi: Out very own desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan's upcoming venture starring Yami Gautam in the lead role opposite him is keeping his fans on tenterhooks. Reason? Well, there are many but primarily because the release date of 'Kaabil' is coming closer.

'Kaabil' will open on big screens this January 25. Hrithik and Yami have been paired on-screen for the first time and the two exude a lot of chemistry. The official Twitter handle of the film shared a making video where we can see how interesting and unusual their chemistry looks.

Yami even confessed about she is in awe of the superstar just like other girls are. 'Kaabil' has been helmed by Sanjay Gupta and stars brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film will be clashing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' this January 25.

Watch the 'Kaabil' making video here: