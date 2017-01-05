Hrithik Roshan NOT doing film with Sara Ali Khan!
New Delhi: As soon as any star kid starts being papped the buzz about their big Bollywood debut sparks all over. Similarly, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara has been spotted quite often either hanging out with her friends or simply with family and rumours of about her probable debut kicked off.
Recently, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan will make her screen debut opposite B-Town Greek god Hrithik Roshan in a film by Dharma productions. But now it has been revealed that it's just a rumour.
According to Bollywood Life.com, Hrithik himself has cleared the air. The report states that the actor, who was present at a recent press conference was quizzed over his future projects post Kaabil to which he replied saying there is no new film that he has signed.
Then he was asked whether he would be seen opposite Sara in a film by Dharma productions. The report quoted him as saying, “There’s totally no truth to it.” Although, he admitted to the fact that he is aware of such rumours doing the rounds for some time now but denied starring in any such project.
