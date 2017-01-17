Hrithik Roshan, Ronit Roy lock horns in new dialogue promo of 'Kaabil' – Watch

New Delhi: After flaunting his lovey-dovey side with Yami Gautam, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is now showcasing his intense and fierce side in the latest promo of his upcoming release 'Kaabil'. In the new clip, Duggu can be seen locking horns with Ronit Roy.

The video is definitely tempting enough to get you excited for the flick. Have a look:

The movie also stars Rohit Roy, Yami Gautam, Narendra Jha and Girish Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan under their home banner FilmKraft Productions, 'Kaabil' will release on January 26 this year. It will be clashing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.

It is said to be the biggest Box Office battle of the ongoing year so far.