Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ movie tweet review

New Delhi: It’s a big day for Hrithik Roshan fans. The Greek God of Bollywood is back on the silverscreen with ‘Kaabil’, a film in which he essays the role of a visually challenged man.

Hrithik hasn’t had a great time at the Box Office since ‘Bang Bang’. His previous release – ‘Mohenjo Daro’ – by Ashutosh Gowariker couldn’t quite live up to the hype. And hence’ Kaabil’ will play a crucial role in redefining his position at the Box Office.

Will the film help Hrithik reclaim his place at the Box Office?

Well, Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com is watching ‘Kaabil’ right now and her review will help us in understanding the performance of the film.

Here are the tweets:

The stage is set for Hrithik Roshan's #Kaabil

The audience is eagerly awaiting #Kaabil

​Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's chemistry looks fresh #Kaabil

Watching Hrithik dance with Yami is a delight in #Kaabil

#MainTereKaabil song breaks out and we see the fresh chemistry between Hrithik and Yami #Kaabil

​Rohit Roy in a negative role will impress you #Kaabil

Major twist unfolds in#Kaabil

A power play of emotions by Hrithik and Yami in #Kaabil

And here comes Ronit Roy with meanest streak in #Kaabil

H​rithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as visually challenged couple touch an emotional chord in #Kaabil

The big revenge is ready to roll in#Kaabil

#SaaraZamaana song is here #Kaabil