Hrithik Roshan’s look in Anand Kumar biopic Super 30 unveiled – See pic

We can see Hrithik in a completely different avatar. He sports a bushy beard and a moustache and wears a beautiful smile.

By Gayatri Sankar | Updated: Feb 06, 2018, 12:11 PM IST

Mumbai: The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, have unveiled the superstar’s look in the film.

Check it out here:

Directed by Vikas Bahl of the Queen fame, Super 30 will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment.

Hrithik and Anand had met about a few months ago to discuss the project. Anand, who was mighty impressed by Hrithik’s hospitality, took to Facebook to write: “Just returned to Patna from Mumbai. But really I can't forget my meeting yesterday with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The way he invited me to his house and gave me the honour really showed that he is not just a great artist but also a great human being. Thanks Hrithik ji, thanks a lot (sic).”

Roshan hasn’t had a great time at the Box Office since Bang Bang in 2014. His release in 2016 – Mohenjo Daro – proved to be a disaster at the Box Office but Kaabil, his home production, which released early last year, did decent business.

He has been roped in by Yash Raj Films for an out-and-out action film co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. But it will be interesting to see Hrithik in a biopic for the first time. We can’t wait for Super 30 to release on November 23 this year.

