हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan shares first photo of his new film with Tiger Shroff — Check it out

Hrithik Roshan shares the first photo from his upcoming untitled film, which also features 'Baaghi 2' actor Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik Roshan shares first photo of his new film with Tiger Shroff — Check it out
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is all set to kickstart the shooting of his next project with Tiger Shroff, shared a picture with his co-star and director Siddharth Anand.

The actor wrote, "And people thought it was a 2 hero film. Journey begins #HrithikvsTiger @iTIGERSHROFF #sidanand."

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the untitled mega-action entertainer will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. As per a report, it will be shot in some of the most expensive, most gorgeous locations in the world.

Earlier, a source revealed that the film will be shot across 6 countries and 14 world cities and will show for the first time unexplored, breath-taking international locations. This is the first time Hrithik and Tiger are coming together on screen and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to mount this action film on a scale like no other. 

According to reports, Hrithik is expected to play the role of Tiger's mentor in the film. Notably, Tiger has in the past expressed his admiration for Hrithik on several occasion and that he even considers the 'Lakshya' actor his real-life mentor. 

The film is slated to release on October 2, 2019. It is to be noted that Hrithik will be collaborating with YRF after a span of 12 years. They last worked in 2006-released 'Dhoom 2'.

In the meantime, Hrithik is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Super 30'. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film is inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program 'Super 30'. The film also marks the debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur. After facing much delay, it is all set to release on January 25, 2019. 

Tiger, on the other hand, is fresh out of the success of his last release 'Baaghi 2'. He recently finished the first shooting schedule of Karan Johar's 'Student Of the Year 2', which will also feature Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release on May 10, 2019. 

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanTiger ShroffYash Raj FilmsHrithik Roshan filmsVaani KapoorSuper 30Vikas Behl

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close