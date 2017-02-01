Hrithik Roshan - Yami Gautam's 'Kaabil': First week collection figures out

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Kaabil' has not only managed to impress the audience but, interestingly, it has also charmed the critics with its hard-hitting storyline and breakthrough performances. The Sanjay Gupta directorial has now reportedly minted Rs 6.10 crore on its seventh day.

According to a TOI report, the total collections of 'Kaabil' has now crossed Rs 79 crore mark. Now, that is huge! Isn’t it?

'Kaabil' is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.

The film also features actress Yami Gautam, who has shared screen space with the 'Bang Bang!' star for the first time.

It clashed with superstar Shah rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' at the Box Office.