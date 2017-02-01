Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' first Bollywood film to be screened in Pakistan after ban is lifted?

New Delhi: Things have not been great between India and Pakistan amidst the ongoing bi-lateral tensions between the nations since the 2016 Uri terror Attack. The impact of troubled relationship between the two countries was also felt in the film industry. But, you will be amazed to know that actor Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Kaabil' may reportedly put an end to the much talked about ban on Indian films in Pakistan.

According to a DNA report, Pakistan has officially decided to continue its open policy on International movies. It is believed that the step has been taken by the authorities to review Pakistani film industry.

The report further states that 'Kaabil' is all geared up to take Pak cinemas by storm as it has become the first Indian movie to get a positive signal from the neighbouring country after the ban.

The Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan in October last year in the wake of heightened tensions with India.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority also slapped a ban on Indian TV channels and entertainment programmes aired in Pakistan.

Later, a panel was formed by the Prime Minister which recommended that Indian films can be shown.

The ban on Bollywood films was lifted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Much of the revenue of Pakistani cinema theatres depends on the screening of Bollywood films, which are hugely popular.

(With IANS inputs)