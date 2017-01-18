Hrithik Roshan's latest 'Kaabil' dialogue promo has megastar Amitabh Bachchan's connect!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:00
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: One of the most talked about movies of 2017, 'Kaabil' starring Hrithik Roshan is up for release on January 25 and the fans can't wait more. The movie is helmed by Sanjay Gupta and has Yami Gautam as the female lead opposite our deis Greek god Hrithik.
The duo is playing a visually challenged couple in love on-screen and the journey they take certainly looks interesting from the trailer and promos. The official Twitter handle of the film recently shared a new dialogue promo where we can clearly see the great Amitabh Bachchan connect.
Don't believe us? Well, you must watch the video below to know what we mean:
'Kaabil' will be clashing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' at the box office on January 25, 2017.
First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:00
