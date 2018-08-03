Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 may not be a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar?

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has Super 30, a film based on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar in his kitty. The film directed by Vikas Bahl touted as a biopic may not narrate the success story of the mathematician.

Kumar has been in the middle of a controversy. According to a report in DNA, IPS officer Abhayanand, the co-founder of Super 30 and the parents of Anand’s students, have accused the mathematician of making false claims to promote his organisation.

However, the mathematician had denied all allegations. According to a report in Asian Age, Kumar is unfazed. He believes that sooner or later the truth will come out.

Speculations are rife that the makers of Super 30 may change their strategy following the controversy.

But the makers are not affected by the controversy, the Asian Age report said. The makers are aware of the negative stories that are doing the rounds, but they have decided not to give in.

The film marks the debut of TV actress Mrunal Thakur and is expected to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.