I am Kalam

I Am Kalam fame director Nila Madhab Panda’s Halkaa gets a release date

'Halkaa' has bagged the Grand Prix for Best Film at the Kinolub Festival for Children and Youth in Poland. 

I Am Kalam fame director Nila Madhab Panda’s Halkaa gets a release date
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Director Nila Madhab Panda's 'Halkaa' will be releasing on September 7.

The trailer of the family entertainer will be out on Monday, read a statement to IANS. 

'Halkaa' is a take on a slum child`s heroism, aspirations and dreams. The child protagonist, Pichku, fights for the basic problem that he faces everyday; defecating in the open amongst others. It is his dream to make a toilet of his own where he can enjoy his privacy and do the deed in peace. 

It features Ranvir Shorey, Paoli Dam and child actor Tathastu. The film is in sync with Swachh Bharat Mission and supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Earlier this year, the film bagged the Grand Prix for Best Film at the Kinolub Festival for Children and Youth in Poland. It also won the Grand Prix De Montreal at the 21st Montreal International Children`s Film Festival where it had its world premiere in March.

The film is presented by Shiva Nadar Foundation and produced by Roshni Nadar Malhotra in association with Akshay Parija and Nila Madhab Panda.

