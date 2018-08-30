हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Siddhanth Kapoor

I was always intrigued by army: Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor actor is known for playing grey characters in films.  

I was always intrigued by army: Siddhanth Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who will next be seen playing an Indian Army officer in J.P. Dutta's film Paltan, says the profession always intrigued him.

The "Haseena Parkar" actor is known for playing grey characters in films. So, it was a great change for him to play an Indian Army officer. 

"I was always very intrigued by army. I love their uniform, tanks, guns and everything. So when I was approached for this film, it was an instant yes from my side," Siddhanth said in a statement. 

"It didn't strike me till I got the uniform in my hand and I wore it. It was an emotional moment for me," he added.

"Paltan" is releasing next month.

