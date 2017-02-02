If Pakistan has opened arms, we should move up: Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, whose latest production "Kaabil" released in parts of Pakistan on Thursday, says since Pakistan has opened its arms to welcome Indian content, Indians also must move up.

The September 18 Uri attack last year and ensuing incidents had tarnished the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan. The strained ties also had affected the entertainment industries, with Pakistani exhibitors stopping screening of Indian films, and Indian outfits banning inclusion of Pakistani talent.

With "Kaabil" releasing across the border, Rakesh Roshan sees some hope.

"All I want to say is that if Pakistan has opened their arms, we should also move forward," Rakesh told IANS.

The movie released with one 11 p.m. show on Wednesday.

"The film has been released in Karachi, Pakistan, last night with a 11 p.m. show and it was houseful. Today, the film is releasing all over Karachi, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad (Sindh) with 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. However, the rest of Pakistan will open the show for the movie tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

He said "Kaabil" had got the censor certificate at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Co-starring Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, "Kaabil" is a revenge drama involving a visually challenged couple. In India, the movie released to a positive response.