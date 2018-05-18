IIFA 2018: All you need to know about the star-studded event

Mumbai: The International Indian Film Academy Awards popularly known as IIFA is all set to return to Bangkok this year. The annual event held at international destinations sees an array of stars from the Indian film fraternity descend to enthral overseas fans. This year will be no different.

The four-day festival will commence on June on June 21and conclude on June 24.

The event will kick-start at 6 PM with the OSIAN's IIFA Exhibition, at the Marriott Marquis Queens Park.

The IIFA Press conference will take place at 2 PM on June 22 at the Marriott Marquis Queens Park and will be followed by the IIFA Rocks Green Carpet at the Siam Niramit Theatre at around 6 PM. The main IIFA Rocks event will start at 8 PM.

On June 23, the OSIAN's IIFA Exhibition will continue at the Marriott Marquis Queens Park. The IIFA Awards Green Carpet will be held at 6 PM at the Siam Niramit Theatre followed by the main IIFA Awards event at 8PM.

Contemporaries Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will perform at the IIFA awards event hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh while Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aryan will play host at the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

The first IIFA event was held in 2000 in London followed by Sun City in South Africa, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, Johannesburg in South Africa, Singapore, Amsterdam in Netherlands, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Sheffield in United Kingdom, Bangkok in Thailand, Macau, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Toronto in Canada, Singapore, Macau, Tampa in United States, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Madrid in Spain, New Jersey in the United States of America in the subsequent years respectively.