Ileana D'Cruz to star in Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor's film with Luv Ranjan?

Mumbai: Fans are excited to see Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor in a film once again. The two actors, who have already shared screen space in Prakash Jha's Rajneeti, are on board Luv Ranjan's untitled next.

The leading lady of the film hasn't been finalised yet and the makers are reportedly keen to have Ileana D'Cruz in it.

According to a report in DNA, Ileana is being considered for the dramedy. Interestingly, Ileana made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi! directed by Anurag Basu in 2012. Since then she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and the list includes Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan. Moreover, she has delivered not one but two hits with Ajay Devgn in the form of Baadshaho and Raid.

"Ileana has not been signed yet. The team has reached out to her and given her a brief. They will sit down for a narration and then take it ahead," DNA quoted a source as saying.

The makers, however, have denied approaching Ileana for the role.

Ranjan has directed commercially successful non-A lister starrer films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

And it would be interesting to see not one but two big names in his upcoming untitled project. Will he deliver a blockbuster once again? Let's wait and watch.