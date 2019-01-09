हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

I'm proud to be a part of Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha

"Kalank" also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

I&#039;m proud to be a part of Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming multi-starrer "Kalank" and says she is very proud to be a part of it.

"Just the beginning of the year, and the end of a new film! Its a wrap for me on `Kalank`... a project I am proud to be a part of! Cant wait for you all to see it. On top of the world," Sonakshi tweeted.

"Kalank" also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha filmKalankAbhishek VarmanAlia Bhatt

Must Watch