हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Laila Majnu

Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu' trailer out—Watch

'Laila Majnu' will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

Imtiaz Ali&#039;s &#039;Laila Majnu&#039; trailer out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's next production 'Laila Majnu' trailer has been unveiled and it presents the love story set in the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. The movie has been directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film revolves around Kais and Laila whose journey of love is filled with insurmountable obstacles. Actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri will be seen making their big screen debut in the movie.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer is filled with several beautiful moments between the lead pair and the despair faced by the lead actor. The family tiff makes the journey difficult for the lovers and what eventually happens remains to be seen.

From the title itself, we can guess what's in store for the viewers.

'Laila Majnu' will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

 

 

Tags:
Laila MajnuLaila Majnu trailerImtiaz AliSajid AliBollywoodKashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close