Arjun Kapoor

India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's first look out! See pic

India&#039;s Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor&#039;s first look out! See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Arjun Kapoor has a packed calendar and he has some plum deals in his kitty. The actor will next be seen in 'India's Most Wanted', a film by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of this upcoming thriller. He wrote: “Arjun Kapoor is Prabhat... Check out Arjun's look from #IndiasMostWanted... Directed by Rajkumar Gupta... Produced by Fox Star Studios and Rajkumar Gupta... 24 May 2019 release.”

Arjun will be seen playing the role of Prabhat in the movie. Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Raid' fame is helming the project and this marks Arjun's first collaboration with the director. The film also happens to be Arjun's 12th venture.

Reportedly, the actor will be playing an intelligence officer in the upcoming film. The next shoot schedule is rumoured to be in Nepal. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and details of which have been kept under wraps.

Other cast details have not been revealed so far.

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat.

 

Arjun KapoorIndia's most wantedRaj Kumar Guptaarjun kapoor filmBollywood

