‘Indu Sarkar’: Neil Nitin Mukesh looks exactly like Sanjay Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who reportedly essays the role of Sanjay Gandhi, looks exactly like him.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:02
Mumbai: A brand new poster for Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama – Indu Sarkar – was unveiled Wednesday. In the poster, we can see Neil Nitin Mukesh’s look in the film.

The ‘David’ actor, who reportedly essays the role of Sanjay Gandhi, looks exactly like him.

We can also see actress Supriya Vinod (evidently as Indira Gandhi) in the background while Neil as Sanjay occupies the foreground in the poster.

The film is set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975, reports suggest.

Also starring Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on July 28.

TAGS

Neil Nitin MukeshNeil Nitin Mukesh in Indu SarkarIndu SarkarIndira GandhiSanjay GandhiEmergency in India

