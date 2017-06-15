‘Indu Sarkar’: Neil Nitin Mukesh looks exactly like Sanjay Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film

Mumbai: A brand new poster for Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama – Indu Sarkar – was unveiled Wednesday. In the poster, we can see Neil Nitin Mukesh’s look in the film.

The ‘David’ actor, who reportedly essays the role of Sanjay Gandhi, looks exactly like him.

We can also see actress Supriya Vinod (evidently as Indira Gandhi) in the background while Neil as Sanjay occupies the foreground in the poster.

Here's @NeilNMukesh 's look from #InduSarkar. Trailer out on 16th June, film releases on 28 July 2017. pic.twitter.com/tKZ87zdv5T — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) 14 June 2017

The film is set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975, reports suggest.

Also starring Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on July 28.