Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: The man who died in Vadodara commotion during Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ promotion wasn’t at the station to see the Bollywood superstar. He was apparently there to meet someone but police started lathi-charge, said a kin of the deceased, ANI reported.

“He was not there to see SRK,had come to meet someone but police started lathi-charge&he fell: Kin of person killed during in Vadodara #Raees (sic).” ANI tweeted:

He was not there to see SRK,had come to meet someone but police started lathi-charge&he fell: Kin of person killed during in Vadodara #Raees pic.twitter.com/hiP2gPUJZm — ANI (@ANI_news) 24 January 2017

Shah Rukh was on board August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film directed by Rahul Dholakia. An ocean of humanity had gathered outside stations to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood actor, who, opted for a journey by train for the film’s promotion.

The actor reached Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi on Tuesday morning after connecting with fans in cities that were on route to the final destination.