Irrfan Khan back on Twitter after long, shares poster of 'Karwaan'

New Delhi: Bollywood classic actor Irrfan Khan has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. He announced a few months back about his illness and revealed that he was suffering from a rare disease. The actor now took to Twitter and shared the poster of his upcoming film 'Karwaan'.

He wrote: "Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala."

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

'Karwaan' stars Mithila Palkar, a popular face on digital platforms (web-series), south star Dulquer Salmaan and Kriti Kharbanda besides Irrfan in the lead role. The film is helmed by Akarsh Sharma and will hit the screens on August 10, 2018. Irrfan tweeted about the poster and got philosophical about the tagline of the film.

Irrfan disclosed about his disease through a tweet and later shared that he has been diagnosed with NeuroEndrocrine Tumour. He wrote that he is currently undergoing treatment and hopes to be back on the work front soon.

Fans and industry colleagues were shocked to know of his illness. Social media stormed with messages from fans sending out prayers for the actor.

Here's wishing Irrfan a speedy and healthy recovery!