Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ poster out and it’s interesting!

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan unveiled the poster of his upcoming film ‘Hindi Medium’ on Thursday. The method actor took to Twitter to drop a hint about the theme of the film which introduces Pakistani beauty Saba Qamar.

Check out the poster here:

In the poster, we can see a close-up of a man’s feet. What strikes you instantly is that the man is wearing costumes that are in stark contrast to each other. The right leg shows the man wearing a torn jeans and tattered footwear, while the left leg shows a tidy trouser and well polished black shoe.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, ‘Hindi Medium’ is slated to release on May 12.