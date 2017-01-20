Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ poster out and it’s interesting!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:26
Mumbai: Irrfan Khan unveiled the poster of his upcoming film ‘Hindi Medium’ on Thursday. The method actor took to Twitter to drop a hint about the theme of the film which introduces Pakistani beauty Saba Qamar.
Check out the poster here:
In the poster, we can see a close-up of a man’s feet. What strikes you instantly is that the man is wearing costumes that are in stark contrast to each other. The right leg shows the man wearing a torn jeans and tattered footwear, while the left leg shows a tidy trouser and well polished black shoe.
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, ‘Hindi Medium’ is slated to release on May 12.
First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:26
