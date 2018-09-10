हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium solid content takes Hong Kong Box Office on fire

The film has been doing a phenomenal performance business at Hong Kong Box Office.

New Delhi: New Delhi: Classic actor Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' ticked all the right boxes and received a warm response at the Box Office. The film did a fab business not just in the country but also managed to impress the viewers in the neighbouring countr—China. 

And now, the film has been doing a great show in Hong Kong. As per industry expert Taran Adarsh, the film which opened in Hong Kong on No. 6, has jumped to No. 2 position at the Hong Kong Box Office. In fact, its second-week collection has surpassed the week one collection of the film at Hong Kong ticket counter.

Sharing the business collection of the film, Taran wrote, "#HindiMedium jumps to No 2 position [Week 1 was No 6] at Hong Kong BO... Weekend 2 is HIGHER than Weekend 1... Power of solid content...
[Week 2]
Fri HK$ 354,869
Sat HK$ 650,850
Sun HK$ 573,242 / 67 locations / 127 showings
Total: HK$ 4,350,706 [₹ 4.01 cr]
@comScore."

The film by Saket Choudhary was lauded for Irrfan's and Saba's performance and was also praised for being a content-rich venture as well. The script was written by Zeenat Lakhani. The film has recently released in the neighbouring country and is receiving a massive response at the Box Office so far.

The film tells the story of a couple who aspire to give their daughter the best education and gets accepted by the elite class society. The plot deals with social themes including education, parenting, class, social mobility, and language.

Produced on a limited budget of Rs 23 crore, the film became a sleeper hit in India and China. It is Irrfan Khan's highest-grossing Hindi film and the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

It is to be noted that 'Hindi Medium' ran into a controversy after makers of Bengali film Ramdhanu (2014), directed by the duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, had launched a copyright case against the film with claims of story-line having a strong resemblance. However, 'Hindi Medium' won the case after the makers produced the appropriate facts and arguments. 

