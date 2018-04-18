Irrfan Khan starrer 'Hindi Medium' sets China Box Office on fire—Check latest collections

New Delhi: Talented actor Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' not only received a warm response from the audiences in the country but has also managed to impress the viewers in the neighbouring country. Its rich content has helped pull a phenomenal week two collections in China Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film in China.

#HindiMedium is expected to cross ₹ 200 cr mark today [second Wed] in CHINA...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 0.62 mn

Sat $ 1.41 mn

Sun $ 1.20 mn

Mon $ 0.42 mn

Tue $ 0.42 mn

Total: $ 30.24 million [₹ 198.54 cr]

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018

After Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Irrfan's 'Hindi Medium' has created a similar impact in China.

The film by Saket Choudhary was lauded for Irrfan's and Saba's performance and was also praised for being a content-rich venture as well. The script was written by Zeenat Lakhani.The film has recently released in the neighbouring country and is receiving a massive response at the Box Office so far.

'Hindi Medium' marked the big screen debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan. The film turned out to be a money spinner in the country and now that it has released in China, the impact is the same. Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal played supporting roles in the movie.

It hit the screens on May 19, 2017. Irrfan got nominated for the Best Director for Saket Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Irrfan Khan, Best Actress for Saba Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Deepak Dobriyal at the Filmfare Awards. It won two main awards including Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan.