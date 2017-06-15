close
Irrfan Khan to romance Priyanka Chopra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

‘Gustakhiyan’ will see Irrfan and Priyanka teaming up after Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:41
Irrfan Khan to romance Priyanka Chopra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Mumbai: It’s been a while since speculations about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gustakhiyan’ have been doing the rounds. But going by the latest report it looks like the makers have finally sealed the cast for the film and Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been signed for the film.

Based on poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi and writer Amrita Pritam, ‘Gustakhiyan’ will see Irrfan and Priyanka teaming up after Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’.

The film will be produced by Bhansali and directed by Jasmeet Reen,  dnaindia.com reported.

The film has been in news since its inception. While Priyanka has reportedly been finalised, Deepika Padukone too was believed to have been considered for the role.

TAGS

Irrfan KhanPriyanka ChopraSanjay Leela BhansaliGustakhiyanSahir LudhianviAmrita Pritam

