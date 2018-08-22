हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan to star in the sequel to Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and helmed by Saket Chaudhary released on May 19, 2017, in India.  

Irrfan Khan to star in the sequel to Hindi Medium

Mumbai: Method actor Irrfan Khan, who is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour ( a rare type of Cancer) in London, has reportedly agreed to do the sequel to his super-hit film Hindi Medium.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the makers of Hindi Medium 2 flew to London to narrate the script to Irrfan, and the actor gave his nod. Sometime in February this year, the sequel to the film was announced.

Going by the report, Homi Adajania will direct the sequel.

Hindi Medium helmed by Saket Chaudhary released on May 19, 2017, in India. The film was jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and written by Zeenat Lakhani and Saket Chaudhary.

The comedy-drama marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film also had Deepak Dobriyal essaying a pivotal role.

Irrfan, who has been a part of many critically acclaimed films, was on board Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film co-starring Piku co-star Deepika Padukone.

The film has been put on hold by Bhardwaj as he is ready to wait until Irrfan recovers.

Bhardwaj had tweeted: "Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner. (sic)."

For the unversed, Irrfan and Vishal have delivered masterpieces such as Maqbool, Haider and Saat Khoon Maaf.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.

Tags:
Irrfan Khanirrfan khan newsHindi Medium 2Hindi MediumIrrfan Khan films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close