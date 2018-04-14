Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium slows down at Chinese Box Office, collects Rs 3.84 crore

New Delhi: Talented actor Irrfan Khan is known for his power-packed performances and 'Hindi Medium' happens to be yet another feather in his coveted cap. The film not only swept the fans in India with its rich content but also enjoyed a phenomenal extended opening weekend in China.

However, on the tenth day of the release at Chinese cinema halls, the Irrfan Khan-starrer witnessed a 'surprising' massive dip. The social drama raked in Rs 3.84 crore on Friday.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film in China. Check it out:

#HindiMedium slows down considerably as Week 2 commences in CHINA... Multiple new releases [including #Rampage] have cut into the market share...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 0.61 mn

Total: $ 26.78 million [₹ 174.78 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

The film by Saket Choudhary was high on performance and got accolades for being a content-rich venture as well. The script was written by Zeenat Lakhani. After Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' is the fourth Bollywood film to hit screens in China.

Upon its release, the film received a massive response at the Box Office.

'Hindi Medium', which marked the big screen debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan, turned out to be a money spinner in the country. Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal played supporting roles in the movie.