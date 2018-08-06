हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karwaan

Irrfan Khan's 'Karwaan' beats 'Mulk' and 'Fanney Khan' at Box Office

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most talented finds Irrfan Khan was recently seen in 'Karwaan'. The film faced tough competition from two other films such as 'Mulk' and 'Fanney Khan'. However, despite a big clash, 'Karwaan' has managed to click with the audiences.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, the first weekend collections of the three films are:

Fanney Khan

Friday - 1,90,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 2,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 2,60,00,000 apprx

Total - 6,75,00,000 apprx

Mulk

Friday - 1,45,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 2,35,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 3,00,00,000 apprx

Total - 6,80,00,000 apprx

Karwaan

Friday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 7,75,00,000 apprx

The slice-of-life entertainer is helmed by Akarsh Khurana, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta respectively. The film marks the Bollywood debut of south sensation Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. The brimming camaraderie between Irrfan and Dulquer is unmatched. Their journey together makes for an interesting watch, especially because of Irrfan's classic act and funny one-liners.

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. It is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 'Karwaan' happens to be a slice-of-life entertainer which promises some power-packed performances by the lead actors.

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. The actor had recently written a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed.

His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here's wishing Irrfan a speedy recovery!

 

