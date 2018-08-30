Is Kangana Ranaut directing Manikarnika? Here's the clapboard truth

New Delhi: All eyes are set on 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut's next outing—Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The period drama will see the lead actress play the titular role of Rani Laxmibai, the tales of whose valour and bravery are still passed on to generations.

Recently, a picture of the clapboard which had Kangana's name written in front of the director had gone viral. This set social media on fire with a discussion on whether the actress herself has directed the entire project.

Now, clarifying the whole thing, Kangana's team issued a statement on social media. It reads: “Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfils his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid onset confusion”

Looks like Krish is busy with another project and Kangana just filled in his spot to complete the remaining patchwork shoot.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It features Jisshu, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande playing pivotal parts in the period drama. The film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.