Ranveer Singh

Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui set to coach Ranveer Singh? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood's quirkiest Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the titular role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the film titled 1983--the year India lifted the historic World Cup. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and will present the journey of India's victory. 

Now, the latest rumour doing the rounds is that ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be cast in a pivotal role. According to Mumbai Mirror, Nawaz has been offered to play the part of team India's coach who helped the boys win the coveted cup. 

The casting of the film is still underway. Nothing has been revealed about who is playing what in the sports drama as of now.

Nawaz and Kabir have previously worked in Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and it was a blockbuster. 

It will be really interesting to see Nawaz play Ranveer's coach in 1983 flick given the fact that two powerful actors will come face-to-face for the first time on-screen. 

Meanwhile, Ranveer has some plum projects to look forward to. He will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boys' with Alia Bhatt and is currently filming Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

So, which of Ranveer's upcoming films are you most excited about?

