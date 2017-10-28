Is Sushant Singh Rajput delaying Kedarnath shoot?

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The film is important in many ways. It marks the big screen debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara; also the film brings back SSR and Abhishek together after the former's first break.

These reasons make for an interesting watch and so the fans are curious to know more about the film. The filmmaker has been sharing some pictures and videos from the shooting site an even visited the holy abode of Lord Shiva—Kedarnath to seek blessings ahead of the film shoot.

Along with the star cast, Ekta Kapoor too was seen enjoying her Kedarnath trip with cousin Abhishek. However, amidst all of this now reports suggest that the shoot might be delayed and SSR is the reason.

According to dnaindia.com, the date issue seems to be the cause behind it. Quoting a source, the report mentions, “Director Abhishek Kapoor has planned the entire second leg of the shoot and everything is ready. But Sushant is again dilly dallying with dates and that has left the makers fuming.”

Kedarnath will reportedly present a love story between Sara and Sushant's character. The first teaser of the film was unveiled some time back.

Sara's debut will be closely watched as she happens to be one of the star kids around the block who can be the next big thing in Bollywood. Besides Sara, Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor's big screen debut too is being highly talked about.

Let's see who manages to make the first impression right.