Is this how Amitabh Bachchan will look in 'Brahmastra'? Pic inside

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid blogger and social media user. He likes to keep his fans updated about all the latest happenings in his life and that way stays connected with them as well. The thespian recently shared a picture on Twitter and that has got us thinking.

Why? Well, Big B wrote: “As soon as you get over the BADUMBAA of 102 Not Out, delighted to share the character of my next film .. !!”

T 2783 - As soon as you get over the BADUMBAA of 102 Not Out , delighted to share the character of my next film .. !! pic.twitter.com/5Bhu0LChMn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2018

After checking out the picture, you can't really figure out what character is he playing in the film. Bachchan senior has two big projects in the pipeline, the shoot of which is still underway. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and YRF backed 'Thugs Of Hindostan' respectively.

But before that, he will be seen in '102 Not Out', a Umesh Shukla film where he will be collaborating with veteran star Rishi Kapoor after almost 27 years.

Coming back to the picture he shared on social media. By looking at it, we feel this can be a perfect teaser picture for what he plays in 'Brahmastra'. The film was announced by Karan Johar some time back. It happens to be the first part of the adventure fantasy trilogy.

'Brahmastra' features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. TV actress Mouni Roy will also be seen in the film. On the other hand, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' is a period drama and the picture shared by him doesn't show him donning the costume from that era. The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles besides Bachchan senior.

Although the actor has not revealed the name of the film, we like to keep the guessing game on!