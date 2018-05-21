Is this the real reason why Deepika Padukone has not signed any new film?

New Delhi: Bollywood's top-notch performer, Deepika Padukone has had a great start to the year with magnum opus 'Padmaavat' getting a thunderous response followed by her enchanting appearance at the Cannes red carpet. But what's got everyone guessing is why there hasn't been any formal film announcement on part of the actress.

Well, there are several speculations doing the rounds. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle.com, from her chronic neck and back problem to impending marriage with Ranveer Singh, rumour mongers are talking about it all in hush-hush tones.

However, the report states that another reason which is being cited is the fact that she now is focussing on author-backed scripts. Quoting a source the report mentions that although the actress has been offered big banner projects with leading actors but the script and her role has not been as powerful as 'Padmaavat'. So, the gravity of the role is primarily important for the actress, it seems.

Besides, remuneration is another big reason for why she hasn't signed anything new. Apparently, her fee is way too high for the production houses, reportedly.

Meanwhile, the Vishal Bhardwaj project which she was supposed to star in took a back seat after co-star Irrfan Khan revealed his health condition. The actor disclosed that he is suffering from NeuroEndrocrine Tumour for which is he undergoing treatment currently.