Bharat

Is this why Disha Patani's look from 'Bharat' has not yet been revealed?

 There are reports that Disha will be playing the role of a trapeze artist in the film.

Is this why Disha Patani&#039;s look from &#039;Bharat&#039; has not yet been revealed?

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani's 'Bharat' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The gripping teaser of the film was revealed in August this year and had left fans even more excited for the film. A couple of days ago, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had shared their looks from the film by posting a picture on Instagram. In the pic, both were seen standing at the Wagah border with their backs facing us. While there have been pics of Salman and Katrina, we haven't really seen a single picture of the third main actress, Disha Patani.

In fact, the actress has remained tight-lipped about her role in the film which just raises our curiosity. Disha dropped a hint about her character name a few months back but other than that, nothing much has been revealed. As per a DNA report, the makers won't be releasing her look anytime soon as they want to launch it at the 'appropriate' time.

The report further reveals that Disha will meet Salman in the film when his character is young but they won't end up together.

'Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh playing pivotal roles. The shoot of the film began in July this year. There are reports that Disha will most probably be playing the role of a trapeze artist in the film.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.

Bharat, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

