हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhadak

Ishaan Khattar-Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak set to beat lifetime collection of 'Student Of The Year'

'Dhadak' has been performing admirably well on its second weekend and stands at Rs 69.10 crore after two weeks of the theatrical run.

Ishaan Khattar-Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s Dhadak set to beat lifetime collection of &#039;Student Of The Year&#039;
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The newcomers Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's maiden movie 'Dhadak' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film is going strong at the Box Office and is set to cross Rs 70 crore on Friday.

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the collection of the tragic-romantic flick on his Twitter handle, writing, "#Dhadak maintained pretty well in Week 2... Biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 51.55 cr
Week 2: ₹ 17.61 cr
Total: ₹ 69.16 cr
India biz.
HIT." 

As per Taran, 'Dhadak' minted over Rs 51 crore within a week of its release. It stands with the net collection of Rs 69.16 crore. Despite receiving negative reviews from film critics for glossing over the subject of caste-based discrimination and for being a poor remake of 'Sairat', 'Dhadak' has emerged as a commercial success. 

The film has also performed well internationally and recently entered the much-coveted 100 crore club in worldwide collections. Interestingly, it is all set to beat the lifetime collection of Dharma Production's 'Student Of The Year'. The teen drama SOTY had launched two star kids - Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and therefore was a much-hyped film. Released in 2012, it did a moderate business of Rs 70 crore in total.

Proud producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to break the happy news. He wrote: “DHADAK!!!!! Wins hearts globally !! 100 crore WORLDWIDE GROSS!!! A rare feat for a film with newcomers! So proud of Janhvi and Ishan! @ShashankKhaitan.”

The audiences have given their performances a thumbs up as is evident from the Box Office numbers. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has managed to maintain its ground at the ticket counters.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has remained steady at the Box Office giving the newcomers—Janhvi and Ishaan their maiden hit.

Tags:
dhadakJanhvi KapoorIshaan KhattarDhadak Box Office collectionDhadak reviewDhadak Karan Johar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close