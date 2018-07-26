हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak nearing Rs 50 crore milestone at the Box Office

The film directed by Shashank Khaitan is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and presented by Zee Studios.  

Mumbai: Newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak has done remarkable business at the Box Office. The official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat has collected over Rs 48 crores so far and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore milestone by Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures.

He wrote: "#Dhadak is STEADY on Wed... Week 1 total is looking at ₹ 51.50 cr [+/-], which is HUGE for a film starring newcomers… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 48.01 cr. India biz. (sic)."

The film directed by Shashank Khaitan is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and presented by Zee Studios.

Dhadak, one of the most anticipated films of the year narrated the tale of Madhukar and Parthavi, two young lovers, who face all odds to stay together.

The Marathi version of the film directed by Nagraj Manjule too had two new actors. Rinku Rajguru played the female lead while Akash Thosar essayed the hero.

Sairat went on to create history by becoming the first Marathi film to garner over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office.

Dhadak, though it was based on Sairat, had its own distinct appeal. Sairat was set in the backdrop of Maharashtra while Dhadak had a Rajasthani flavour.

