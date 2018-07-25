हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak makes wave internationally — Check worldwide collection

'Dhadak', which released across theatres on July 20, is raking in moolah worldwide. 

Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s Dhadak makes wave internationally — Check worldwide collection
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dream debut in 'Dhadak' has won the newcomers praises and accolades. The film by Shashank Khaitan has won many hearts as the audiences have given their performances a thumbs up. Their maiden movie has created a warm impression and fans have liked their innocent act.

Dhadak, the Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, is going steady not only at the Indian Box Office but is also raking in moolah worldwide. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the worldwide collections of the film, writing: 

#Dhadak - Overseas - Total till Tue: approx $ 1.68 mn [₹ 11.55 cr]... 
North America: $ 498k
UAE-GCC: $ 506k
UK-Ireland: $ 200k
ANZ: $ 176k
Some territories yet to report.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan. The film was released on 2,791 screens worldwide.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana as the main antagonist.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has passed the crucial Monday test and remained steady even during the weekdays making it a hit at the Box Office.

Tags:
dhadakJanhvi KapoorIshaan KhattarDhadak film collectiondhadak box officeKaran Johar

