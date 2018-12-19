हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fatima Sana Shaikh

It was very heartbreaking, very sad: Fatima Sana Shaikh on Thugs Of Hindostan failure

The 'Dangal' actor felt she was dejected by the failure of 'Thugs'.

Mumbai: Actor Sana Fatima has said the failure of her most recent release 'Thugs of Hindostan' was 'heartbreaking'.

Speaking at the green carpet premiere of Netflix's original 'Selection Day' on Tuesday, the 'Dangal' actor said she felt dejected by the failure of 'Thugs', which also featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

"Yeah, it hasn't done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried our best to make a good film. That's what we tried to do. But unfortunately, the film didn't work, people didn't like it. I'm just feeling very bad about this," Fatima told reporters.

Asked about the 'Selection Da', the actor hailed the streaming giant for providing artistes and storytellers an alternate medium to perform.

"I found the trailer very interesting. I'm happy that with Netflix there are a lot of Indian show coming up. So we have a lot of opportunities, writers and directors have a lot of opportunities. These days, we have a lot of options for us to perform. It's great that these series are out. Like 'Sacred Games' is an amazing show and I hope 'Selection Day' will be great as well."

Fatima, who broke out in Bollywood with her compelling performance in 'Dangal', rejected the possibility of her doing another sports drama.

"I run away from sports. It was a compulsion that I had to do it in 'Dangal' but sports and me don't get along," she said.

Fatima also revealed that she is currently working on a film with Rajkummar Rao which will be directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. 

