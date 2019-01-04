हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arshad Warsi

It's a lot of fun playing a conman: Arshad Warsi

Arshad plays a conman in his upcoming film 'Fraud Saiyaan', which is set to release on January 18.

File photo

Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi, who plays a conman in "Fraud Saiyaan", says it`s exciting to play a character like that with a romantic streak.

In the movie, Arshad plays the character of Bhola Prasad Tripathi who tricks a number of women into marrying him for their riches until one day he gets caught and falls into a fix. 

This is not the first time that the actor has essayed a conman on-screen.

"I think it is a lot of fun playing a conman. A conman is a very interesting an amazing character in real life, making people believe in something that is not there is an art. In `Fraud Saiyaan`, I am playing a romantic conman, which is a whole new challenge," Arshad said in a statement.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren in key roles. 

Prakash Jha Productions has presented this Drama King Entertainment production, which is releasing on January 18.

