It's official! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to star in 'Gulab Jamun'

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Fanney Khan' will soon hit the screens. While we eagerly await to watch her on-screen after a gap of four years, here's a piece of news that will completely sweep all the Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan fans off their feet! It has now been confirmed that the power couple of Bollywood will star alongside each other in 'Gulab Jamun'.

Aishwarya confirmed the news to Mid-Day. She told the portal, “AB and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyan," says the actor, adding that the project was offered to them one-and-a-half-years ago. "We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly."

Well, there had been speculations of the couple teaming up for the project earlier, we are glad that it is finally official! Aish was last seen sharing screen space with Abhishek in 'Raavan'. The film released in the year 2010 and the two are back after 8 years to enthral the audience. The film will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple is blessed with the adorable Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.