It's out! Ranbir Kapoor to romance Vaani Kapoor in 'Shamshera'

New Delhi: A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor's new project 'Shamshera' was announced. The Yash Raj Films shared a film announcement teaser with fans where Ranbir's first dacoit look has been unveiled. The film also stars powerhouse actor Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal part.

While the makers were tightlipped about the actress's name at the teaser announcement, it has now been revealed that 'Befikre' actress Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir in the venture.

Check out the YRF tweets:

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

Looking forward to this one https://t.co/reimPoncKd — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 10, 2018

Dutt will be seen playing negative role in 'Shamshera' whereas Ranbir will be seen in the titular role of a dacoit. This is the first time that the Kapoor lad will be seen playing this kind of a character on-screen. The venture will be helmed by Karan Malhotra.

Interestingly, Ranbir will be seen playing Sanjay Dutt in biopic 'Sanju' which is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018. The film is based on the controversial life of Dutt who has had a tumultuous journey in his personal and professional life which will be presented on the big screens.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.