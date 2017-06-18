close
'Jab Harry Met Sejal' mini trail 1: Anushka Sharma impresses with Gujarati accent, Shah Rukh Khan flaunts 'bad character'! - Watch

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is expected to release on August 4 this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 17:00
&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; mini trail 1: Anushka Sharma impresses with Gujarati accent, Shah Rukh Khan flaunts &#039;bad character&#039;! - Watch

New Delhi: Well, not exactly a trailer, but Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share with his fans a 'mini trail' video of his upcoming film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. In the 31 seconds long clip, King Khan can be seen flaunting his 'bad character'.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma seems to have aced the Gujarati accent for the movie. This is the third time the duo is sharing the screen space. Earlier, took the cinemas by storm in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

Check out a glimpse into the world of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal':

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is expected to release on August 4 this year. It has been directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Shah Rukh KhanAnushka SharmaJab Harry Met SejalImtiaz Alijab harry met sejal teaser

